Report: Klobuchar Won’t Run For Governor In 2018

December 25, 2016 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Amy Klobuchar, Mark Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One prominent and popular DFL lawmaker says she won’t seek to replace Mark Dayton as governor in 2018.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar told the Star Tribune that she feels her place is in Congress as Donald Trump heads to the White House.

“The fact that I’ve been able to get through the gridlock many, many times means that you can’t just walk away when it’s an ugly time,” Klobuchar told the newspaper. “It means you have a duty and obligation to keep doing your job. It may sound Pollyanna but it’s what I decided.”

Klobuchar was first elected to Congress in 2006. She will be seeking her third term.

Meanwhile, the list of Democratic lawmakers seeking to replace Dayton is growing. Earlier this month, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman announced he was entering the race.

