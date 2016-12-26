2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

2016 Was The Wettest Year On Record For The Twin Cities

December 26, 2016 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Rain, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a rainstorm drenched the Twin Cities on Christmas Day, weather officials say that 2016 was the wettest year on record for the metro area.

The National Weather Service says 40.32 inches of rain fell on the Twin Cities in 2016.

The weekend’s wet weather pushed 2016 to the No. 1 spot, ahead of the previous record of 40.15 inches, which was set back in 1911.

Rainfall data for the metro goes all the way back to 1871.

Weather officials say the metro normally sees around 30 inches of precipitation a year.

