1 Dead, 3 Injured In 3-Car Crash Near Menomonie, Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and three more are injured following a three-car crash in Menomonie Friday evening.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of a two-car crash on US Highway 12 near 429th Street in Menomonie, Wis.
Upon arrival, officers learned three vehicles were actually involved in the crash.
According to deputies, 56-year-old Joseph Broker, of Colfax, was traveling east on Hwy. 12 when he collided with 70-year-old Ronnie Imboden, of Knapp. The two vehicles were then struck by another eastbound car driven by 43-year-old Jennifer Thatcher, of Wilson.
In the crash, Imboden was ejected from his vehicle. Then, Thatcher’s car came to rest on top of Imboden. He was taken to Mayo Eau Claire where he later died from his injuries.
Broker, his passenger Lori Broker and Wilson were taken to Mayo-Menomonie. Their conditions are unknown.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said road conditions played a factor in the crash. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.