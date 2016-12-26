I-94 In N.D. Opens From Jamestown To Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A roughly 90-mile stretch of Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Fargo is now open to travelers.
The state’s Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation said Monday that a no-travel advisory is still effective. Officials say the Jamestown area has limited lodging and truck facilities.
Nearly all of I-94 from Dickinson to Jamestown remains closed. Other major closures include U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to the Canadian border and U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Leeds. Motorists who drive past the roadblocks can be fined up to $250.
Officials say Department of Transportation snowplows will be pulled in the early evening outside of urban areas. They will head back to work early Tuesday.
No-travel advisories are out for areas including Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Mandan, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City and Grand Forks.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment