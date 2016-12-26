2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

I-94 In N.D. Opens From Jamestown To Fargo

December 26, 2016 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Fargo, Interstate 94, Jamestown, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A roughly 90-mile stretch of Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Fargo is now open to travelers.

The state’s Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation said Monday that a no-travel advisory is still effective. Officials say the Jamestown area has limited lodging and truck facilities.

Nearly all of I-94 from Dickinson to Jamestown remains closed. Other major closures include U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to the Canadian border and U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Leeds. Motorists who drive past the roadblocks can be fined up to $250.

Officials say Department of Transportation snowplows will be pulled in the early evening outside of urban areas. They will head back to work early Tuesday.

No-travel advisories are out for areas including Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Mandan, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City and Grand Forks.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia