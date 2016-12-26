Online Petition Calls For ‘U’ To Fire Tracy Claeys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Gopher football coach Tracy Claeys stood by his players during a controversial boycott over the suspension of 10 players, a petition is calling for the University of Minnesota to fire him.

The petition calls for the “immediate termination” of Claeys. It mainly takes issue with a message Claeys tweeted after the players announced their boycott.

“Have never been more proud of our kids,” Claeys tweeted. “I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!”

The 10 players were suspended in connection with a sexual assault investigation. After the suspensions were announced, players said they would boycott all football activities, including the Holiday Bowl.

Two days after announcing the boycott, however, the players ended it.

Related: Claeys Says Gophers Boycott Was Strictly About Due Process

The petition, created by Nancy Bitenc, says Claeys’ tweet is “not at all acceptable.”

“Claeys’ tweet expressing his pride in the team failed to mention or acknowledge the importance of respecting women. Further, it did not condemn violence, sexual assault or disrespect of women.”

Monday night, the petition had nearly 500 signatures, including many University of Minnesota alumni and former state legislator Betty Folliard.

“Tracy Claeys should have been the adult in the room when the Gophers went off on a tangent. He should have understood the optics of the situation,” Folliard wrote. “Instead he stuck with entrenched, ‘boys will be boys’ thinking, and did irreparable damage to the reputation of the U of M. He needs to be removed from his employment.”

The Gophers will play Washington State in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego at 6 p.m. Tuesday.