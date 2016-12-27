2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

3rd Deer With Wasting Disease Found Near Lanesboro

December 27, 2016 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Deer, DNR, Lanesboro, Wasting Disease

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A third deer infected with chronic wasting disease has been discovered in southeastern Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources says a hunter shot the deer in mid-November about 5 miles north of where two previously reported infected deer were killed about 4 miles west of Lanesboro. An area taxidermist provided a sample for testing to the DNR.

The discovery won’t change the current boundaries of the disease management zone, which is designated deer permit area 603. A special hunt begins Saturday in the permit area and concludes Sunday, Jan. 15. The DNR is trying to deplete the deer population in that zone to try to stop any spread of the brain disease.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia