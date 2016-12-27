2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

Fmr. Patient Donates Over 100 Custom-Designed Bags, Toys To Burn Center

December 27, 2016 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Regions Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former burn patient is giving back to the hospital that helped him.

On Tuesday morning, 17-year-old Kenny Pecarina of Buffalo went to Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul where he donated 145 special bags for the kids and teenagers who are patients there.

The designer bags are embroidered with motivational phrases on them.

Pecarina also raised the money to buy games and toys to put inside the bags to help the kids pass the time while they are hospitalized.

His inspiration? When Pecarina was 18-months-old, he was burned on his hands, shoulders, back and head. He spent six weeks in the burn unit.

“I’m happy to know that I’m giving them to a good cause. And I know I’m giving them to kids that I know will be better off with them than me,” Pecarina said.

He also did this as part of an Eagle Scout project. His goal was 100 bags, but he raised enough money for 145 bags.

