Minn. Paralympian Scrimmages With Jr. Rolling Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some young Twin Cities athletes got to shoot hoops Tuesday night with an Olympian.
The Junior Rolling Timberwolves took the court for their annual alumni game, where they were joined by Elysian-native Rose Hallerman.
She is a two-time Paralympian who took home the gold in the Rio.
The Junior Rolling Timberwolves have won several national championships, and many of their former players have gone on to the Paralympics.
“I’ve played basketball with a couple of them when I was younger, and just seeing them keep get way better and improving kind of makes me want to do that too,” said player Emilee Gustafson.
The team is organized through the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.
