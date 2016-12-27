2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Injury Crash Closes Highway 5 In Carver County

December 27, 2016 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Carver County, Highway 5, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash west of the Twin Cities that involves multiple vehicles and has left at least two people seriously hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 4:28 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 5 and Orchard Road, which is west of Waconia. Authorities say the crash involved four vehicles and at least two serious injuries. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says five people were taken to Ridgeview Medical Center, and two of them are in critical condition.

Highway 5 is closed as authorities investigate the crash.

