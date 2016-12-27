2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

Officials: Victim Rescued After Car Goes Over Embankment In Mpls.

December 27, 2016 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Rescue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says a person has been rescued after a car went over an embankment near the Mississippi River Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred near the area of 26th Street and West River Road. The fire department reported the incident around 8:45 a.m.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m., the victim, who was alert and oriented, was lowered to the river bank by a rescue crew.

The victim was then loaded into an air boat and is being taken to paramedics for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown.

