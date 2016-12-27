2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

Monday’s Winds Dislodged Panels On U.S. Bank Stadium

December 27, 2016 2:40 PM
Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The strong winds that lashed Minnesota Monday kept airplanes grounded, whipped up dangerous winter driving conditions and even tore the siding off U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Minnesota Sports Facility Authority said Tuesday that the downtown Minneapolis stadium had several of its zinc panels “disengage” amid the blustery weather, with one falling to ground below. No one was injured.

Crews set out to repair the damage immediately, stadium officials said. Also, representatives from the companies that built the stadium were on hand to review the situation, with the hope of making the home of the Vikings more resilient to Minnesota’s winter storms.

The winds that swept through the state Monday were nearly hurricane force. Some gusts in the southern part of the state were clocked at going more than 60 mph.

