Police: Chase With Mpls. Robbery Suspect Ends In Edina Crash

December 27, 2016 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Edina Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department, Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A police chase that started in Minneapolis on Tuesday involving a robbery suspect ended with a stolen van crashing into a pole in Edina, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a robbery of a person on the 4300 block of Irving Avenue in Minneapolis. When officers got to the scene, the vehicle was identified as stolen and a police chase ensued with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol and Edina Police Department.

The chase ended in Edina with the van crashing into a light pole near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Hansen Road. The suspect was taken into custody, and the incident is under investigation.

