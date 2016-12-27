Sheriff: Wisconsin Man Critically Hurt In Highway 10 Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Wisconsin man was critically hurt Monday in a rollover crash on Highway 10 in central Minnesota, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded just before 1 p.m. Monday to a report of a one vehicle injury crash on Highway 10 in Scandia Valley Township, north of Cushing. When officers arrived, a man from Holmen, Wis., was heading north on Highway 10 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road.
The vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the median. The driver, identified as Adam McCullough, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital, transferred to St. Cloud Hospital and airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Scandia Valley Fire Department, Scandia Valley First Response team and Gold Cross Ambulance.