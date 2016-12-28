2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Arrest Video Prompts Investigation By Brooklyn Center Police

December 28, 2016 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Black Lives Matter, Brooklyn Center, Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Brooklyn Center say they are investigating after a video shared on social media showed an armed officer threatening to “put two” in the back of a suspect’s head.

Chief Tim Gannon said in a statement Wednesday that the video was brought to the department’s attention via Facebook, adding that while force is sometimes needed, threatening language is never appropriate.

Posted Tuesday afternoon by Cash Ashford, the arrest video was shared by the group Black Lives Matter St. Paul, among others, garnering more than 40,000 views in 24 hours.

—–

The minute-long video shows an officer approaching a man in a minivan, who gets out and lies face-down on the pavement of a parking lot. The officer then points a gun at the suspect and repeatedly tells him not to move.

At one point, the officer says, “Don’t reach for anything. You want to get shot?” Shortly after, he says: “Don’t move. I’ll put two in the back of your head if you move.”

The suspect was wanted in a crime and actively evading authorities, the police chief said, adding that neither the officer or the suspect was hurt in the arrest.

Gannon said the incident was captured partially by the officer’s dash cam and called for patience as the department investigates the arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia