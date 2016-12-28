MSP Official: Delta Flight Returns To Mpls. Due To ‘Disruptive’ Couple

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Delta flight from Minneapolis to Los Angeles was re-routed back to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after a couple were being disruptive Wednesday night.
An airport official says the flight took off at 6:20 p.m., but arrived back at MSP Airport at 7:35 p.m.
The couple allegedly refused to follow flight crew instructions, and were removed from the plane in Minneapolis, which did continue on to its destination.
The pair will likely face both federal and local criminal charges.
Comments are closed.