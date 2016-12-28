2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Minneapolis-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Chicago

December 28, 2016 9:12 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines, MSP Airport

CHICAGO (AP) — A Minnesota-bound American Airlines flight has made a safe emergency landing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein says the plane was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Minneapolis when an indicator in the cockpit reported a potential mechanical issue. The plane landed safely around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Feinstein says there were 149 passengers and 5 crew members on board the Airbus 320 and that everyone exited the plane through a gate.

American Airlines brought a different plane into service. It’s scheduled to take passengers to Minnesota later Wednesday.

Feinstein says the Airbus 320 has been taken out of service for evaluation by mechanics.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia