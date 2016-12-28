Mark Coyle Releases Statement On Tracy Claeys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after the University of Minnesota football team beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, Athletic Director Mark Coyle released a statement on the status of head coach Tracy Claeys.

“Now that our football team has completed its season following an exciting win in Tuesday night’s Holiday Bowl, Coach Claeys and I will take this opportunity to reflect on this past season before sitting down together to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program,” Coyle said in a statement.

Claeys and the Gophers finished the season 9-4 after beating Washington State 17-12. The Gophers were without 10 players, who were suspended after the school conducted an investigation in an alleged sexual assault back in September. The Minneapolis Police Department investigated the incident, and no criminal charges were filed.

Four players were suspended during the initial police investigation and were barred from TCF Bank Stadium after the alleged victim filed a restraining order against them, banning them from the stadium. The two sides eventually reached a settlement to lift the restraining orders.

The football team threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl after the 10 players were suspended by the school, arguing the players hadn’t been granted their due process. Claeys came under fire for going on Twitter and supporting the boycott, which went directly against Coyle and President Eric Kaler.

Claeys spoke after Tuesday’s win about continuing to build the football program and sounded confident he would remain in Minnesota despite the turmoil.