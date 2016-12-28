Petition Against ‘U’ Coach Claeys To Be Delivered Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One day after the Gophers won the Holiday Bowl, a group plans to deliver to the University of Minnesota a petition to fire head coach Tracy Claeys.
The petition comes in the wake of Claeys’ response to the team’s boycott threat after the suspension of 10 players facing sexual assault allegations.
At the time, Claeys tweeted he was proud of his players who were threatening to boycott the bowl game.
Petitioners say Claeys showed lack of leadership by failing to condemn the alleged behavior or speak out against sexual violence.
Nearly 2,000 people have signed the petition, which will be presented to athletic director Mark Coyle Wednesday.