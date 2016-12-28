2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Petition Against ‘U’ Coach Claeys To Be Delivered Wednesday

December 28, 2016 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Mark Coyle, Tracy Claeys, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One day after the Gophers won the Holiday Bowl, a group plans to deliver to the University of Minnesota a petition to fire head coach Tracy Claeys.

The petition comes in the wake of Claeys’ response to the team’s boycott threat after the suspension of 10 players facing sexual assault allegations.

At the time, Claeys tweeted he was proud of his players who were threatening to boycott the bowl game.

Petitioners say Claeys showed lack of leadership by failing to condemn the alleged behavior or speak out against sexual violence.

Nearly 2,000 people have signed the petition, which will be presented to athletic director Mark Coyle Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia