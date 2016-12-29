2 From Minnesota Dead After Florida Plane Crash

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WCCO/AP) — Officials say two people are dead after a small plane on a flight from Tennessee crashed in the front yard of a home in central Florida.
Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant said the plane crashed just before 6 p.m. Tuesday while approaching an airport in Port Orange.
The New London-Spicer School District in Minnesota confirmed that one of the two people killed was Deb Solsrud. Her sister posted on Facebook that she had been traveling with her friend.
The plane was registered to Independent Technologies, which is owned by Daryl Ingalsbe. Ingalsbe has homes in Willmar, Minnesota and Port Orange.
Sheriff Ben Johnson tells reporters it looked like the plane either stalled or came down in a spin. It narrowly missed a house, but no one on the ground was injured.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergan tells news outlets that the Epic LT single-engine craft left Millington Regional Jetport near Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday afternoon.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved.This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)