4 Charged In Minneapolis Murder, 3 Connected To November Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two men and two women have been charged in the October shooting death of a man in Minneapolis.

Three of the four are also connected to a Nov. 23 deadly shooting over a drug deal in Shakopee.

Brandy Jacques, 40, Derrick Smith, 28, Tyrel Patterson, 27, all of Minneapolis and 22-year-old Ayan Wahab of Blaine have been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Richard Ambers. Ambers, 31, was found shot to death at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Jacques, Smith and Patterson have also been charged with murder in the Nov. 23 shooting death of 42-year-old James Herron at his Prior Lake home. Court documents state Herron was a drug dealer and the three were robbing him before he was fatally shot.

In the fatal shooting of Ambers, court documents say Wahab was at a Super America gas station with Smith and Patterson on Oct. 29. Ambers was also there, selling marijuana. Authorities say Smith told Wahab to befriend Ambers so they could find out more about the money and drugs, and rob him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Ambers and Wahab eventually drove Jacques home and parked at 48th and Bryant Avenues North in Minneapolis. Wahab went into Jacques’ home with Smith and Jacques, and they talkd about how to rob Ambers. The complaint states Wahab went back into the car with Ambers until Patterson rapped on the car’s window. Wahab fled, and then heard three gunshots.

All three are in the Hennepin County Jail on $1 million bail. The case remains under investigation.