Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater Wins Ed Block Courage Award

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was selected the team’s recipient for the 2016 Ed Block Courage Award, the team announced Thursday.

Bridgewater was chosen by his teammates for a combination of his on-field leadership and work in the community. The award goes to one player on every NFL team who exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage. Bridgewater has taken a special interest in causes to fight breast cancer as his mother, Rose, is a breast cancer survivor.

Bridgewater, 24, had his season come to an end just days before the Vikings final preseason game this year after suffering a devastating left leg injury during non-contact work in practice. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital to keep his leg intact, and he was eventually diagnosed with a dislocated knee and a complete ACL tear along with other structural damage. He has remained positive about his rehabilitation and is looking forward to being back on the field despite the odds being against him.

“It’s an honor to win this award. Especially as my teammates made the selection. 2016 has been amazing for me. Everyone looks at an injury as a negative. It has helped me spiritually and mentally even with me already being an extremely positive person. My injury was a new challenge and I love challenges. With the help of many people we have attacked this challenge head on and expect great success in the future. A special thanks to the Vikings training staff and all those that support me along my journey,” Bridgewater said in a statement.

Bridgewater will travel to Baltimore in March, along with recipients from other teams, to receive the award.