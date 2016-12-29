2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Changes Coming For St. Paul Winter Carnival

December 29, 2016 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Downtown St. Paul, St. Paul, St. Paul Winter Carnival, Super Bowl XXXIII

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The “Coolest Celebration on Earth” is planning lots of new events to celebrate the season.

January marks the 131st St. Paul Winter Carnival.

While all of the staple events — like snow and ice carvings — will return, the Vulcans are introducing the “Snow Park Plunge.”

Winter Carnival Vulcans (credit: CBS)

Winter Carnival Vulcans (credit: CBS)

Participants can plunge into a special pool near the snow park on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. There will also be a Winter Jazz Festival with performances throughout downtown St. Paul.

And the “Frozen Family Fun Night” will include special appearances from Elsa and Anna from “Frozen,” as well as the band “Koo Koo Kangaroo.”

Rice Park, the center of the festivities, will feature a frozen King’s Throne, ice sculptures and an ice bar.

This year’s ice castle will be scaled down compared to years’ past, but organizers say they are planning on bringing back a grand castle in 2018 to coincide with Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Winter Carnival begins Jan. 26.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia