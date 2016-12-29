Changes Coming For St. Paul Winter Carnival

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The “Coolest Celebration on Earth” is planning lots of new events to celebrate the season.
January marks the 131st St. Paul Winter Carnival.
While all of the staple events — like snow and ice carvings — will return, the Vulcans are introducing the “Snow Park Plunge.”
Participants can plunge into a special pool near the snow park on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. There will also be a Winter Jazz Festival with performances throughout downtown St. Paul.
And the “Frozen Family Fun Night” will include special appearances from Elsa and Anna from “Frozen,” as well as the band “Koo Koo Kangaroo.”
Rice Park, the center of the festivities, will feature a frozen King’s Throne, ice sculptures and an ice bar.
This year’s ice castle will be scaled down compared to years’ past, but organizers say they are planning on bringing back a grand castle in 2018 to coincide with Super Bowl XXXIII.
The Winter Carnival begins Jan. 26.