Man Pays Parents’ Overdue Library Fees: $1,552.30

December 30, 2016 10:00 AM
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees — at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day.

The Minnesota man and his family gave the Maryland library a check for about $1,550 to cover the fees.

Jon Kramer, of Minneapolis, says he was searching through his deceased parents’ library last month at their cabin on an island in Ontario when he found a camping book and a cookbook that had been checked out from a Montgomery County library in the 1970s.

Kramer remembered family library trips fondly and sent a $1,552.30 donation.

Kramer says he’s keeping the books but is willing to continue paying late fees in the future.

