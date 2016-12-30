3 Arrested In Albert Lea Accused Of Soliciting Prostitution

2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

December 30, 2016 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Albert Lea, Sex Trafficking, Solicitation Of Prostitution

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Albert Lea say three people are behind bars after they were arrested for soliciting prostitution.

According to police, on Thursday the police department continued efforts to combat human trafficking and made the arrests while conducting a “John” and “Jane” sweep in support of sex trafficking prevention.

Police say they arrested 64-year-old Randall Richard Grilz of Sheffield, Iowa on a felony charge of engaging a minor in prostitution.

Two others — 64-year-old Roger Melvin Petzel of South Haven, Minnesota and 57-year-old Kurt Allen Roderick of Wixom, Minnesota – were both arrested on a gross misdemeanor charge of prostitution in a public place (hiring an individual 18 years of age or older for prostitution).

  1. CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:50 am

    How dumb. Just legalize prostitution.

