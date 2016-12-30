Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See Over New Year’s Weekend

This week’s post naturally features more Saturday shows than anything else – because, well, it’s New Year’s Eve. But from some rock and roll to jam bands to crooning jazz bands, we got it all. Check out some options below!

FRIDAY: Nooky Jones & Dem Atlas @ Icehouse – Mpls.

Start the weekend by getting’ down to some soulful full-band music from Nooky Jones, a relatively new, but successful, neo-soul band from Minneapolis.

Twin Cities-raised indie hip hop artist Dem Atlas shares the bill. A perfect New Year’s Eve Eve show!

11 p.m. | $10 advance/$12 at door | 21-plus

SATURDAY: Rock ‘n’ Roll New Year’s Eve Benefit Show @ Hexagon Bar – Mpls.

A whole bunch of great bands are jamming this New Year’s Eve for a benefit concert at the Hexagon Bar.

The event features bands like Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Gateway District, Private Interests, 83 Wolfpack, Charlie Siren, Intrepid Hearts and Granite.

The show benefits Midwest Animal Rescue Services and Planned Parenthood.

10 p.m. | 21-plus

SATURDAY: WU Year’s Eve: The Big Wu @ Turf Club – St. Paul

Hey now, New Year’s Eve celebrations are happening across the river, too! Two awesome jam bands – The Big Wu & Frogleg – are ringing in 2017 at the recently renovated Turf Club.

8 p.m. | $25 in advance/$30 at door | 21-plus

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Davina & the Vagabonds @ Dakota Jazz– Mpls.

If you’re thinking of celebrating NYE in a more formal, classy way – Dakota Jazz Club’s the place.

This weekend, hard-workin’ jazz crooners, Davina and The Vagabonds, have the amazing task of playing both New Year’s Eve (two shows, mind you) and New Year’s Day. Whew.

But if anyone can do it, it’s this band!

Tickets for Friday’s 6 p.m. dinner show cost $128 (includes dinner/music/tax/gratuity), 10:30 p.m. cocktail hour tickets cost $94 (includes music, midnight bubbly toast, $20 food and beverage voucher) and the Sunday show is $20.

Have a great New Year’s!

——–

Local Music Tap is a blog aimed at promoting Minnesota-based musicians, bands, shows and events. If you have music blog ideas, please email cepremo@wcco.com or leave a comment below.