Committee Denies Changing MN Drug Sentencing Guidelines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State leaders have decided not to change the consideration of a criminal’s drug history in sentencing for new crimes.

At a meeting Friday morning, the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission voted to keep the law the way it is.

Under the denied proposal, minor drug offenses in a criminal history would have had less of an impact on a sentencing for a current offense.

The decision will impact a lot of people and ultimately affects how much time they will spend behind bars.

There was a public hearing earlier this month with drug addiction advocates and defense attorneys that said the denied proposal would help reduce racial disparities in the state.

At Friday’s meeting, some members were against the proposal saying it would take away the necessary tools for prosecutors to go after drug dealers. Supporters said the new law would not affect retroactivity but how the court takes into account prior offenses.

Earlier this year prison sentences for drug convictions also changed

That new law punishes drug dealers more heavily than drug users

This is all part of an effort to cut down on prosecution addicted patients and reduce overcrowding in prisons