Vikings Rule Out Peterson For Season Finale

December 30, 2016 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Adrian Peterson may have already played his last game in purple.

The Minnesota Vikings released their inactives list Friday, and Peterson has been ruled out for the season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Peterson missed most of the season after tearing his meniscus in Week 2. He returned for one game against the Indianapolis Colts before missing last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Safety Andrew Sendejo was also ruled out. Alex Boone, Stefon Diggs and Laquon Treadwell are all listed as doubtful. Charles Johnson is questionable.

Peterson will account for an $18 million cap hit if he remains on the team next year. Before his injury, he was averaging 1.6 yards per carry behind the Vikings’ porous offensive line.

