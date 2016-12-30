2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Sid Hartman: ‘I’m Hoping To Be Back In Action Next Week’

December 30, 2016 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Sid Hartman, WCCO Radio

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two weeks after breaking his hip, Sid Hartman joined Chad Hartman during his Friday show on WCCO Radio to provide an update on how he is doing.

Chad Hartman stopped by his father’s home Friday morning for a quick interview.

The 96-year-old WCCO Radio personality and Star Tribune columnist underwent surgery for a broken right hip after falling the night before.

His longtime co-host on Sunday Morning Sports Huddle, Dave Mona, said Sid slipped on ice while on his way to a birthday party.

“I’m hoping to be back in action next week,” Sid Hartman said. “I was told that the hip thing worked out great. It wasn’t something doctors didn’t expect. Everybody’s been great. I’ve gotten so many flowers and emails.”

