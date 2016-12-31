4 Things To Do From Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the last day of 2016, and we have your New Year’s Eve plans covered!

1. Lizz Winstead reviews 2016! The comedian, writer and co-creator of “The Daily Show” is back home in the Twin Cities with her show “Controversy 2016: The Year in Review.” It’s a hilarious look at the highlights and lowlights of the year. The show is at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $55.

2. Don’t want to wait until midnight to ring in the New Year? Head on down to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for the family-friendly “Noon Year’s Party.” There will be craft making, giveaways and hundreds of beach balls that drop from the ceiling at noon! Kidsdance DJ service will also provide tunes, fun contests and fabulous prizes.

3. Celebrate 2017 at Mall of America. The Crayola Experience rings in the New Year with themed crafts, free popcorn, hourly annual pass giveaways and character appearances all day long. They’ll also have afternoon countdowns filled with confetti at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The celebration is all day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4. And we’re ringing in the New Year with a New Year’s resolution at The Bar Method in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood. It’s the hottest way to work out in the Twin Cities. If you’d like to take part in a class, there is one more Saturday morning at 10 a.m. They classes last one hour. If it’s your first time, it’s only $15!