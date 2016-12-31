2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

SWAT Team Called To Bloomington Home

December 31, 2016 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Bloomington, SWAT

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers were on the scene of a SWAT situation in Bloomington Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on the 8700 block of Russell Street in Bloomington.

As officers were detaining people from the house, someone told police a female was being held against her will in the home. This turned out to be false, police said.

The scene was cleared just after 4 p.m. None of the people in the house currently face charges, police said.

Police said they have had narcotics-related issues with the house before.

 

