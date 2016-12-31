New Year’s Eve Preparations Underway Around Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In just a few hours, we will say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the new year.

Bars and restaurants are getting ready for a busy night.

Many businesses are hosting special events and celebrations to mark the new year.

At The Nicollet Diner, the Saturday morning brunch rush is just a glimpse of what’s to come.

“About 12:15 a.m. on the nose on New Year’s Eve, we’re going to be packed until about 7:30 in the morning,” said Garret O’Connor of The Nicollet Diner.

New Year’s Eve brings with it an endless stream of customers ready to soak their revelry in an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet.

“I would probably bet a few thousand,” O’Connor said. “We can handle a busy joint where people are trying to have some fun.”

The same crowded scene will play out at bars and restaurants across the Twin Cities.

The businesses on First Avenue got a quiet morning, giving them time to prepare for the evening celebrations.

For law enforcement, the preparations began days ago with a focus of reminding people to plan ahead for a sober ride.

“All of us have seen untold tragedies that have come about as a result of someone who made a decision, while under the influence of alcohol, and then paid a terrible price for it,” said Capt. Mike Hanson of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Agencies from across the state will step up their DWI enforcement.

Meanwhile, Metro Transit is offering a safe ride home. Light rail and the metro buses are free on New Year’s Eve.

“The holiday is time to be spent with your family and friends, not time to be in the back seat of a squad car, going to jail,” said Steve Warnin of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Metro transit police will also have a presence on the light rail and metro transit buses this evening.

Rail stations and the bus shelters also have cameras on those areas in case an trouble pops up.