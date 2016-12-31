State Patrol: Fugitive Dies After Running Onto I-35W To Flee Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wanted fugitive is dead and two men are in custody after a police chase involving a stolen car in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says police attempted to stop three men in a stolen vehicle just before 3:30 a.m.
The men fled, and eventually crashed the vehicle near Lake Street and 2nd Avenue. All three then ran onto Interstate 35W.
One of the men, 25-year-old Jonathan Barbour of Minneapolis, jumped over the median wall and was struck by a van in the center lane. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
State records show that Barbour had been a wanted fugitive since May in connection to a robbery.
The two other men were arrested in the northbound lanes. The alleged driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Alberto Moctezvma of Minneapolis. The other man has not been identified.
The state patrol is assisting Minneapolis police in the investigation.
