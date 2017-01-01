2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Police Investigate Fatal Nightclub Shooting In Iowa

January 1, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in a dispute at a downtown nightclub.

Police were called to the Des Moines nightclub around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate the altercation.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the 18-year-old died at the nightclub after he was shot. The Des Moines man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting is Des Moines’ first homicide of 2017.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

