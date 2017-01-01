2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Sheriff: Snowmobiler Arrested For DWI, Fleeing Authorities Near Alexandria

January 1, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Alexandria Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, DWI, Snowmobiler

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was arrested for snowmobiling while intoxicated Sunday after leading authorities on a brief chase, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Alexandria Police Department and the sheriff’s office received a complaint of an intoxicated snowmobiler at the Pilot Truckstop at about 1:54 p.m. When authorities arrived, a sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect on his snowmobile leaving the area.

The suspect saw the officer and fled, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect eventually crashed on the ice on Lake Lakota. He was able to upright his snowmobile and continue.

Authorities conducted a search in the area, and they located his snowmobile after a short time on Lakota Dr. SW. Footprints led officers to a nearby residence, where they made contact with the suspect and arrested him for DWI and fleeing authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

