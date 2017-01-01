Sheriff: Snowmobiler Arrested For DWI, Fleeing Authorities Near Alexandria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was arrested for snowmobiling while intoxicated Sunday after leading authorities on a brief chase, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The Alexandria Police Department and the sheriff’s office received a complaint of an intoxicated snowmobiler at the Pilot Truckstop at about 1:54 p.m. When authorities arrived, a sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect on his snowmobile leaving the area.
The suspect saw the officer and fled, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect eventually crashed on the ice on Lake Lakota. He was able to upright his snowmobile and continue.
Authorities conducted a search in the area, and they located his snowmobile after a short time on Lakota Dr. SW. Footprints led officers to a nearby residence, where they made contact with the suspect and arrested him for DWI and fleeing authorities.
The incident remains under investigation.