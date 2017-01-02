2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Peterson: I Would Consider Pay Cut To Stay With Vikings

January 2, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Peterson says he believes he’s fit to play several more seasons in the NFL, even if that’s elsewhere from Minnesota.

The 31-year-old Peterson finished his 10th season with the Vikings with only 72 yards on 37 rushes over three games.

After surgery on the torn meniscus in his right knee, Peterson returned for one game only to be sidelined again for the last two weeks because of an aggravation of the injury.

Peterson said Monday he was unable to play, even if the Vikings remained in contention for the playoffs.

Carrying an $18 million salary cap hit on his contract for 2017, Peterson is uncertain to come back at his age with the team’s other needs. He said he’d consider a pay cut to return.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia