Gophers’ Nate Mason Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Junior guard Nate Mason earned a Big Ten honor on Monday after leading the Gophers basketball team to its biggest win of the season on Sunday.
Mason was named a Big Ten Co-Player of the Week along with Tai Webster of Nebraska. In two games, Mason averaged more than 24 points per game. He scored 31 points, had 11 assists and six rebounds in Sunday’s 91-82 upset win at No. 15-ranked Purdue. He was the first player in program history to score at least 30 points and record at least 10 assists.
He also led the Gophers with 18 points in Tuesday’s 75-74 overtime loss to Michigan State at Williams Arena. It’s his first career Big Ten honor.
Minnesota (13-2, 1-1) travels to Northwestern Thursday night.