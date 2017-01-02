Kylie’s Kids: Meet Narriah

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A lot of kids like to pick out their own outfits and usually it doesn’t go very well.

But, this week’s Kylie’s Kid has had a knack for style since she was little.

Narriah has an amazing sense of style. Now at 11-years-old, she is a full-on fashionista and she’s bringing a little extra flare whether she’s at school or in the hospital.

However, she’s more than just an aspiring designer.

“I want this science kit. I like science,” Narriah said.

Her favorite subjects are math and science. Which is why she works so hard to go to school every day that she can. It’s also why doctors at Children’s Minnesota fight to keep her healthy enough for fifth grade.

“She misses a lot of school with just experiencing pain,” Narriah’s mom said.

Narriah was born with Sickle Cell Anemia.

“It’s extreme pain. It’s pain that I couldn’t even imagine going through,” Narriah’s mom said.

Her red blood cells aren’t shaped like everyone else’s, which causes major health problems.

“She’s had to have her spleen removed,” her mother explained.

She’s also prone to strokes, which is why she’s at Children’s Minnesota every month for a blood transfusion.

“We have old blood that’s in your tummy and we have to take it out, and then they give you new blood,” Narriah explained.

Narriah’s monthly hospital visits have turned into her own playtime.

“It’s fun because I get to watch TV, and I get to have visitors and I get to play games,” she said.

“The first three years I didn’t even know if she was going to make it,” Narriah’s mom said. “It’s amazing to me because I know where she started.”

From a preemie, two pound baby to a strong and ambitious fifth-grader, nothing is getting in the way of Narriah and her dreams.