Police: 3 Juveniles Robbed At Gunpoint During Drug Deal Near Eagan High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for three suspects after as many as three juveniles were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning near Eagan High School.
Eagan Police were called to the incident at about 9:35 a.m. at Northview Park. Three juveniles told authorities they attempting a drug exchange at the park when one of the three suspects pulled a gun on them and demanded their valuables.
Police say a gunshot was fired into the air during the confrontation, and the suspects fled the area. There were no injuries in the incident, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public or to students at the high school.
Authorities say it’s believed the victims and suspects knew each other, and the drug exchange was a planned event. Police are still looking for the three suspects.
The incident remains under investigation.