Gopher Football Players, Alumni React To Tracy Claeys’ Firing

January 3, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Football, Tracy Claeys, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tracy Claeys was fired as the University of Minnesota football coach on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Gophers finished the season 9-4, beating Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, but turmoil surrounding the program amid 10 players suspended for allegations of sexual assault. The accusations originated from a Sept. 2 incident after the team’s season-opening win over Oregon State.

Four players were originally suspended after the incident while Minneapolis police investigated. No charges were filed, but 10 players were suspended after the school finished its investigation.

Those suspensions prompted the football team to temporarily boycott team activities and potentially the bowl game, which they ended up playing. Claeys went to Twitter after the team announced the boycott, supporting his players. The tweet went directly against the decision of his superiors, Athletic Director Mark Coyle and President Eric Kaler.

Gopher football players and alumni reacted to Claeys’ firing Tuesday on Twitter.

