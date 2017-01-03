Gopher Football Players, Alumni React To Tracy Claeys’ Firing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tracy Claeys was fired as the University of Minnesota football coach on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Gophers finished the season 9-4, beating Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, but turmoil surrounding the program amid 10 players suspended for allegations of sexual assault. The accusations originated from a Sept. 2 incident after the team’s season-opening win over Oregon State.

Four players were originally suspended after the incident while Minneapolis police investigated. No charges were filed, but 10 players were suspended after the school finished its investigation.

Those suspensions prompted the football team to temporarily boycott team activities and potentially the bowl game, which they ended up playing. Claeys went to Twitter after the team announced the boycott, supporting his players. The tweet went directly against the decision of his superiors, Athletic Director Mark Coyle and President Eric Kaler.

Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world! 〽️🏈 — GoldenGopherHFC (@GoldenGopherHFC) December 16, 2016

Gopher football players and alumni reacted to Claeys’ firing Tuesday on Twitter.

Smh😒 — Tyler Johnson (@T_muhneyy10) January 3, 2017

Making it really tough to be a proud alumni…. No support for the guys then you fire one of the only ppl who stood strong w/ the guys! — J-Rock (@JOHNNY_FLY5) January 3, 2017

Really Make it hard to be a proud Alum sometimes! Claeys waz a great coach and did a damn good job this year! — MarQueis Gray (@MarQueisG) January 3, 2017

Fire the coach that stick with his players .. it’s sad how this administration doesn’t care about the players at all — Jalen Myrick (@5__On__It) January 3, 2017

I support Tracy Claeys and His coaching staff. — Darrell Thompson (@DThompsonMN) January 3, 2017

Real life blowed brah ! 😡😤 Body numb — Eric icky Carter (@LilEazyVert9) January 3, 2017