Gophers Sweep Big Ten Honors After Winning Mariucci Classic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After winning two games to take the Mariucci Classic over the weekend, the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team swept this week’s Big Ten honors.
Goalie Eric Schierhorn was named the First Star of the Week, while Justin Kloos was named the Second Star and Brent Gates, Jr. was named the Third Star. The Gophers beat Mercyhurst 5-1 and UMass 4-1 to win the Mariucci Classic. Minnesota has now won four straight and six of its last seven.
Schierhorn made 60 saves on 62 shots over two games for a .968 save percentage. He’s now 11-5-2 on the season and has 31 career victories.
Kloos was one of two Gophers to have four points over the weekend. He had two short-handed goals and two assists over the two victories. He leads all active Big Ten scorers with and is third in the country with 129 points, including 54 goals.
Gates netted his first career hat trick in on Friday and now has nine goals on the season.
Minnesota is off until Jan. 13-14, when it hosts Big Ten rival Michigan at Mariucci Arena.