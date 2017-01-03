Minnesotan To Meet: Amy Casserly Ellis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The history of Lundstrum Center For Performing Arts in North Minneapolis dates back to nearly a century ago.

The curtain call started in the 1920s, when Dorothy Lundstrum took over Ascension School of Dance with her sisters. Lundstrum, according to her students, shared her love of showbiz to all the children that walked through the door, teaching them not just stage skills, but life skills.

When Dorothy Lundstrum died in 1998, she willed the studio to Amy Casserly Ellis and her four sisters.

“Dorothy had a huge impact on my life, including my four sisters and brother. Not only did she teach dance and song, she taught inner beauty,” Casserly Ellis said.

The studio’s now executive director is carrying that commitment.

Lundstrum is the place where “Broadway meets West Broadway,” and it’s also where Casserly Ellis got her first taste of musical theater.

After performing in places like New York’s Perry Street Theatre and Lincoln Center, Casserly Ellis is passing along the importance of improvisation to all of her students, one tap at a time.

“A song you can take with you when you leave, acting evokes empathy and it takes a child to wondrous places, like 19th century England,” Casserly Ellis said.

The theater welcomes children as young as 3 years old. WCCO was there for the December showcase, where Casserly Ellis, who is also the mother of four boys, worked with the theater’s 9- to 12-year-old students.

“You’re just in command of these 15 beautiful children and it’s really a great job. It’s really fun,” she said.

Casserly Ellis says this is her favorite time of year, seeing the children shine onstage, and getting to meet parents and siblings.

Casserly Ellis was raised on Dupont Avenue North in Minneapolis. Keeping the theatre in the North Minneapolis neighborhood was important to not just her, but her four sisters, who also teach at the center. Casserly Ellis said they don’t turn any child away.

“I think we have one of the richest bouquets. And no one knows who’s on scholarship; they’re all just friends,” said Casserly Ellis.

As executive director, she makes sure every child gets a part, because like any good story she believes these roles will help prepare students for life’s twists and turns.

“I always say higher dancer, people trained in the arts because they have the ability to be creative, to adapt easily,” Casserly Ellis said.

It may not be the gig Casserly Ellis expected, but it’s a role she’s playing well.

“I just feel like I’ve just come full circle and I’m meant to be here,” she said.