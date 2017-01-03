Sheriff: Man Shot In Pine City, Suspect At Large

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a 47-year-old man was shot Monday night north of the Twin Cities.
Pine County Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:48 p.m. of gun shots in the Pine Terrace Trailer Park, located in Pine City. A few minutes after the initial call, a second 911 caller requested an ambulance at the First Light Clinic parking lot for a man with a gunshot wound.
When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left leg. The victim was taken to a hospital before being transferred to a hospital in the Twin Cities.
Authorities say an initial statement from the victim is not consistent with the investigation so far, and it’s believed the shooting was not random. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office does not have suspect information at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.