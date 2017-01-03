U.S. Bank Stadium Protesters Hold Press Conference

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two protesters who took their fight against U.S. Bank to the rafters of the Vikings stadium are speaking out.

Karl Zimmerman, 32, and Sen Holiday, 26, climbed to the top of the truss near the roof of U.S. Bank Stadium and lowered a banner urging the bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline project.

They spoke with reporters Tuesday about why they risked their lives, and the lives of others.

Zimmerman and Holiday say they risked their lives to show the importance of stopping the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline. They say what they did is just one of many things planned to stop the project.

“The Dakota Access Pipeline is just one of many threats faced by native communities across the country,” Holiday said.

Holiday and Zimmerman say their actions on New Year’s Day helped bring attention to a protest that has pitted indigenous people against investors of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The pipeline would move oil from North Dakota,through South Dakota and Iowa, ending in Illinois.

“The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers denied the permit to drill under the Missouri River,” Zimmerman said. “However, with the incoming presidential administration, the threat is not gone and our fight is hardly over.”

So the pair took their fight to the air, high above fans and players inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Their high-flying act eventually landed them in jail, booked on probable cause of burglary charges.

“The attending judge at the court, after reviewing the police report, determined there is not sufficient evidence to hold us on burglary charges,” Zimmerman said.

The pair was released from jail without any charges. Carolyn Feldman, 27, was also booked and released by the judge without charges. Zimmerman says people can expect to see more protests like this.

“To get the message out about the pipeline, they are happening all the time and they are going to continue happening until the project is finally stopped,” he said.

Two of the three people arrested New Year’s Day were also involved in a similar incident back in 2013. Carolyn Feldman and Sen Holiday were arrested and charged with trespassing after dangling over the side of the Washington Avenue Bridge. The stunt included a giant “Post-It” note to protest 3M’s environmental practices.

Zimmerman and Holiday say they expect to face charges at some point. In the incident in 2013, Holiday and Feldman were charged with two misdeanors. Both paid a $378 fine.