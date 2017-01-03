Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Vikings Sign Kicker Koehn, Punter Symmank To Offseason Roster

January 3, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Marshall Koehn, Minnesota Vikings, Taylor Symmank

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed kicker Marshall Koehn and punter Taylor Symmank to reserve/future contracts, signaling interest in preseason competition for the specialists.

Koehn was in training camp with Miami in 2016 after kicking for Iowa. Symmank was with Minnesota for rookie minicamp last year after punting for Texas Tech. If either of them stays with the Vikings through the summer, there will be multiple specialists at training camp for the first time in several years.

Punter Jeff Locke has never had camp competition after being drafted in 2013. Kicker Blair Walsh never did either after being drafted in 2012. Walsh was replaced this season by Kai Forbath.

The Vikings also signed 10 position players to reserve/future contracts for 2017, including all nine year-end members of the practice squad.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

