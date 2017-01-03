Charges: Man Throws Dishes, Threatens Co-Workers At West St. Paul Restaurant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A South St. Paul man has been arrested for allegedly throwing dishes and threatening fellow employees at his place of employment.

David Joseph Anthony Proszek, 29, has been charged with one count of threats of violence and one count of assault in the fifth degree.

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 28 police were called to a West St. Paul restaurant on the report of threats.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the manager and four employees who said Proszek had been smashing plates and throwing pots and pans in the kitchen. They believed he was under the influence of alcohol. The manager and three employees also said Proszek had threatened to cut everyone’s throat when he was confronted.

Proszek was not at the restaurant when police arrived.

The criminal complaint states officers then when to his home and a woman answered the door. She told them Proszek was not there.

On Dec. 29, police went to the home again, found Proszek present and arrested him.

Dakota County officials said upon arrest Proszek told them he was sick of the restaurant and people telling him what to do. He told them he didn’t want to work there, but that the mother of his child wanted him to have a job. He also admitted to throwing pots and pans, but denied making threats.

If found guilty of both counts, Proszek could face over five years in jail, over $10,000 in fines or both.