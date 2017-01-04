1-On-1 With Former Gopher Football Coach Tracy Claeys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Gopher football coach Tracy Claeys says he has no regrets after the University of Minnesota fired him.

The decision came after Claeys defended his players who were in the midst of a sexual assault investigation.

Claeys sat down with WCCO’s Mike Max for an exclusive, candid conversation about what happened.

Claeys says he was not going to speak after he was fired yesterday, but when he saw and heard Athletic Director Mark Coyle’s press conference, he decided he needed to defend himself.

He said he understands they have a right to make their decision, but is upset they cited culture, falling attendance and recruiting. He believes he was fired because of how they perceived he handled the sexual assault allegations, and he knew last week there was a chance he would terminated.

“I told my family when I went home and visited my family, ‘Hey, there’s a percent chance or better that I’m going to be let go, because of siding with the kids,'” Claeys said. “You recruit those kids there, and you’re a parent to them. You tell them that, and you’ll act in their best interest. It’s a fine line. You balance it back and forth. But I don’t think I did anything that was disrespectful straight to the university or my bosses. I supported those kids at the same time — I do think I handled the situation. There’s no game plan for something like that.”

Still, Claeys said he has no regrets about what happened.

“I wouldn’t change anything that I did,” he said. “It’s hard, but you win nine ball games and that part of it takes care of it. After the Northwestern before, in that time, you’re told you’re doing a good job and handled everything professionally up to that point and you’re going to be back next year. Then this happens. Obviously it was based on the boycott and all those decisions at the end.”