Former Camp Counselor Accused Of Sex With Teen, Child Porn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old Blaine man and former youth camp counselor in central Minnesota is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in September and recording it on his phone.

Scott Fortier, who worked for several years as a counselor supervisor at a youth camp in Todd County, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct and using minors in a pornographic work, according to court documents filed last week in Anoka County.

The charges stem from a criminal sexual conduct investigation wherein two girls who’d been junior counselors at the camp told police that a sexual encounter happened in September at Fortier’s home, where authorities later found a CD with child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old girl who worked as a junior counselor said that she and another 17-year-old junior counselor were invited to Fortier’s home and served alcohol.

The 15-year-old told police that Fortier touched her while they were in his hot tub and had sex with her in his shower when the other teen left them alone. The teen said she felt “trapped and scared” in Fortier’s house.

Videos found on Fortier’s phone show the teen and Fortier having sex in the early morning hours, a time when the teen did not recall having intercourse with Fortier, the criminal complaint states. In the videos, the teen doesn’t appear to be conscious.

Later, investigators searching Fortier’s home found a CD that forensic analysis showed to contain several videos of child pornography, another criminal complaint filed in Anoka County states. The CD had images of several different girls, none of which were described as being related to the camp where Fortier worked.

Fortier, who faces seven counts of possessing child pornography in addition to the criminal sexual conduct charges, told authorities that he downloaded the images from the internet and made a CD so that he could hide it from his girlfriend.

If convicted of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, Fortier faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $40,000. For each of the child porn possession charges, he faces up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Fortier is currently in custody.