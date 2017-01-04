Coon Rapids Police: Passer-By Finds Girl, 3, Alone In Frigid Cold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Coon Rapids are investigating after an apparent accident where a 3-year-old wandered outside Wednesday in frigid arctic cold wearing nothing but leggings and a T-shirt.

Officials say the incident happened in the early afternoon, when the child walked out of her north metro home after her baby sitter fell asleep. The girl walked three to four houses down before her screams were heard by a passer-by.

The passer-by said she found the girl crying in the cold without boots or a jacket. She said she called the girl over to her car, where her own children gave the girl gloves and other winter clothing.

An ambulance came to pick up the girl and bring her to a hospital. Police say the girl didn’t appear to suffer any significant injuries.

Still, police say this incident serves as a reminder to parents to make sure there are precautions in place at so that a child cannot get outside.

Wednesday’s highs were only in the single digits, and wind chills were subzero. In such conditions, frostbite and hypothermia and set in quickly.

Police say the incident appears to be an accident but remains under investigation.