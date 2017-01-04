Man Injured In St. Paul Car Crash Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man injured in a car crash in St. Paul Sunday morning has died.
St. Paul police identified him as 25-year-old Angel Rodrigo Gil Rodriguez, of Minneapolis.
According to police, around 9:45 a.m. Rodriguez and another person were driving on Eustis Street and Territorial Road on the city’s far west side. Rodriguez was the passenger.
Somehow, the car crashed.
Rodriguez suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the car is expected to be OK.
St. Paul police are currently investigating.