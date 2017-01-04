Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Man Injured In St. Paul Car Crash Dies

January 4, 2017 10:50 AM
St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man injured in a car crash in St. Paul Sunday morning has died.

St. Paul police identified him as 25-year-old Angel Rodrigo Gil Rodriguez, of Minneapolis.

According to police, around 9:45 a.m. Rodriguez and another person were driving on Eustis Street and Territorial Road on the city’s far west side. Rodriguez was the passenger.

Somehow, the car crashed.

Rodriguez suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car is expected to be OK.

St. Paul police are currently investigating.

