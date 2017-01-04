Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

White Bear Auto Dealer’s Ice Rink Outtakes Go Viral

January 4, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: White Bear

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The world is catching up with a video quietly posted to a local auto dealer’s Facebook page during the holidays.

White Bear Mitsubishi recently filmed a commercial featuring Goldy Gopher and, well, a white bear. The TV spot showed the two mascots taking a few pratfalls on the ice rink.

However, as the outtakes show, some of the falls the poor bear took were downright harsh.

The blooper reel has topped 2 million views on Facebook. The finished ad itself, which was posted back in November, is sitting at under 5,000 views.

